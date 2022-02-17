Extra realism added to Project Avenger

The Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) has now integrated live ATC communications as part of Project Avenger at Training Air Wing 4 (TW-4) in Corpus Christi, Texas, to provide what the USN terms 'a significant advancement to the Navy's undergraduate primary flight training'.

Project Avenger uses the latest low-cost synthetic training equipment during the primary flying training phase to improve training transfer and reduce training time.

The new initiative uses PilotEdge, a software service that provides students with live communications with ATC. These controllers give instruction through radio communications to the students during their synthetic equipment training sessions.

