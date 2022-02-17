To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Extra realism added to Project Avenger

17th February 2022 - 09:19 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

By using simulation, the USN aims to increase training transfer and move students through the training pipeline much faster. (Photo: DVIDS/ Lt Michelle Tucker)

As the USN's Project Avenger gains traction and credibility, TW-4 has added extra realism through the addition of PilotEdge ATC services.

The Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) has now integrated live ATC communications as part of Project Avenger at Training Air Wing 4 (TW-4) in Corpus Christi, Texas, to provide what the USN terms 'a significant advancement to the Navy's undergraduate primary flight training'.

Project Avenger uses the latest low-cost synthetic training equipment during the primary flying training phase to improve training transfer and reduce training time.

The new initiative uses PilotEdge, a software service that provides students with live communications with ATC. These controllers give instruction through radio communications to the students during their synthetic equipment training sessions.

