Elbit UK’s Joint Fires Synthetic Trainer delivers nearly 5,000 training hours

Elbit's JFST provides an immersive experience using modern simulation to deliver real-time training for British Army, RN and RAF personnel who integrate joint fires, including both surface-to-surface and air-to-surface fires.

Integrated at the Royal School of Artillery, Larkhill, and the Air Ground Operations School (formerly Joint Forward Air Control Training and Standardisation Unit) at RAF Leeming, JFST has delivered over 4,700 hours of training.

Over 300 service personnel have been trained from both the British and Allied forces since 2022.

The Royal School of Artillery at Larkhill has five operational systems in place, including an armoured capability provided by the mounted version of the trainer. Three systems are in operation at Leeming of which two are simulator domes providing 270-degree vision, resulting in a high-fidelity, immersive training experience.

As part of the IOC process, Interim Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) accreditation in accordance with US and NATO regulations has been conducted by the UK Joint Air Land Organisation (JALO).

It is envisaged that the US and NATO Combined Standardisation Team will conduct validation and subsequently issue full accreditation on their visit to the UK in November 2023. The Elbit Systems UK open architecture which underpins the entire JFST will allow integration to enable joint coalition and partner exercises, as well as customisation for potential export customers.