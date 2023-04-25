Dutch Army takes control of new chemical threat simulator

The new chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) simulator for the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA’s) has been formally handed over by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence, a representative from Bagira Systems, the supplier, has told Shephard.

The handover to the RNLA took place on 29thMarch.

The simulator is installed at the Dutch national CBRN training centre at Bredero barracks in Vught.

Related Articles

Finland picks Bagira for BARS

US Army soldiers train for large-scale combat operations against CBRN threats

IT2EC: Training fundamental to the US Army's modernisation

The centre offers CBRN training for military personnel and first responders, and the simulator will support instruction and training in dealing with various CBRN scenarios.

Bagira was awarded the contract to supply and maintain the simulator for 15 years in 2019. Its value was not disclosed.

The simulator is based on Bagira’s B-ONE 3D imagery software. It includes elements that together enable interactive training in a realistic and dynamic environment.

B-ONE provides a standardised skeleton and interchangeable animation, enabling the creation and presentation of different scenarios using the B-SCENE scenario editor.

The simulator can be used in conjunction with live training, injecting CBRN events, simulating the spread of hazardous substances, and providing the correct feedback to simulated monitoring devices, which can be implemented as applications on mobile devices.

All levels of command and CBRN defence functions can be exercised with dynamically changing threats and environmental conditions.

Installation of the system infrastructure at Bredero began in November 2021, and the site acceptance test was completed in June 2022.

A Bagira representative told Shephard that the system was ready for training the following month, and this had been followed by a period of familiarisation, instructor training and course design. The first formal training course has now been completed.

Shephard's IT²EC 2023 coverage is sponsored by: