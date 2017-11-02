DA Defence awarded CATS contract

Discovery Air (DA) Defence Services has been awarded a Contracted Airborne Training Services (CATS) contract from the Canadian government, the company announced on 31 October.

The contract is for ten years with one two-year option and a second 17-month option.

The contract will see DA Defence deliver CATS services to the Canadian armed forces from permanent operating bases located in four Canadian provinces. Training will be delivered using a fleet of modernised Alpha Jet and Learjet aircraft.

Paul Bouchard, president of DA Defence, said: ‘Our outstanding team of highly experienced CF-18 pilots and fighter weapons instructors combined with our team of dedicated maintenance, engineering and support personnel will continue to deliver the world's most comprehensive airborne training to prepare the Canadian military for ever-changing challenges and threats to Canada and its allies beyond 2030.’