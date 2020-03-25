To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

D3A team demos mortar simulator

25th March 2020 - 12:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in London

RSS

The concept of creating a single simulator to train the complete mortar team has been an idea that has intrigued the military for many years. Such a system is now available and was demonstrated at the recent DSET event in Bristol, UK.

The device has been developed by a D3A Defence-led team comprising MetaVR, Battlespace Simulations Inc (BSI) and Minerva Simulation & Training.

The concept demonstrator simulator on show at DSET featured three networked training stations representing the Mortar Fire Controller (MFC), the mortar Command Post (CP) and the mortar crew.

The MFC was equipped with binoculars and a laser

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Trevor Nash

Author

Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us