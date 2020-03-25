D3A team demos mortar simulator

The concept of creating a single simulator to train the complete mortar team has been an idea that has intrigued the military for many years. Such a system is now available and was demonstrated at the recent DSET event in Bristol, UK.

The device has been developed by a D3A Defence-led team comprising MetaVR, Battlespace Simulations Inc (BSI) and Minerva Simulation & Training.

The concept demonstrator simulator on show at DSET featured three networked training stations representing the Mortar Fire Controller (MFC), the mortar Command Post (CP) and the mortar crew.

The MFC was equipped with binoculars and a laser