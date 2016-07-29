Cubic to support USMC aviation training

Cubic Global Defense (CGD) has received a five-year $73 million order from the US Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, to support aviation training for the US Marine Corps (USMC), the company announced on 25 July.

The task order comes under the US Navy’s Fielded Training Systems Support (FTSS) III indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract and is the third consecutive follow-on contract awarded to Cubic since 2005.

Under the task order, Cubic will provide operations and maintenance support of military aviation training devices and simulators at a number of Marine Corps Air Stations (MCAS), including MCAS Yuma, MCAS Miramar, MCAS Camp Pendleton, MCAS New River, MCAS Cherry Point, and Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay.

The company will also provide simulator and academic classroom training for marine corps pilots and other aircrew. This will include provide training system management; network management and maintenance; revision and maintenance of courseware and curriculum; and system design and development support at MCAS Yuma.