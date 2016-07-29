To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Cubic to support USMC aviation training

29th July 2016 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Cubic Global Defense (CGD) has received a five-year $73 million order from the US Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, to support aviation training for the US Marine Corps (USMC), the company announced on 25 July.

The task order comes under the US Navy’s Fielded Training Systems Support (FTSS) III indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract and is the third consecutive follow-on contract awarded to Cubic since 2005.

Under the task order, Cubic will provide operations and maintenance support of military aviation training devices and simulators at a number of Marine Corps Air Stations (MCAS), including MCAS Yuma, MCAS Miramar, MCAS Camp Pendleton, MCAS New River, MCAS Cherry Point, and Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay.

The company will also provide simulator and academic classroom training for marine corps pilots and other aircrew. This will include provide training system management; network management and maintenance; revision and maintenance of courseware and curriculum; and system design and development support at MCAS Yuma.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us