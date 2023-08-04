Core collective training challenges – a British Army view

But in reality most armed forces spend most of their time training, so that when they do have to fight, they do it as effectively as possible. This naturally brings with it a variety of challenges.

Speaking at the 2023 DSET conference in Bristol in June, Brig John Wakelin, programme director for the UK’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP), identified nine challenges which he believed applied to the British Army’s approach to collective training.

But many of these could be equally applied to any number of other medium-sized armies.

Training needs to be professionalised, he said. Too often training appointments