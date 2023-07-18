Collins Aerospace joins US Air Force team in quest for new training solutions

The Training Systems Acquisition programme was launched to procure, develop, test, integrate and sustain new training platforms to upskill US airborne warfighters and associated personnel in international operating locations.

Collins Aerospace was one of 37 companies to be selected to work on this effort until 2033.

‘By leveraging our avionics systems development and existing training systems designs, Collins can deliver integrated simulation solutions to enhance mission effectiveness,’ said Sharon Tabori, senior director, simulation and training solutions for Collins Aerospace.

The Training Systems Acquisition IV contract will assess emerging tools and technologies to bring increased training capabilities to the air force, supporting a variety of aircraft platforms as well as non-aircraft, system-specific simulation and training requirements.