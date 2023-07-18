Collins Aerospace joins US Air Force team in quest for new training solutions
The Training Systems Acquisition programme was launched to procure, develop, test, integrate and sustain new training platforms to upskill US airborne warfighters and associated personnel in international operating locations.
Collins Aerospace was one of 37 companies to be selected to work on this effort until 2033.
‘By leveraging our avionics systems development and existing training systems designs, Collins can deliver integrated simulation solutions to enhance mission effectiveness,’ said Sharon Tabori, senior director, simulation and training solutions for Collins Aerospace.
The Training Systems Acquisition IV contract will assess emerging tools and technologies to bring increased training capabilities to the air force, supporting a variety of aircraft platforms as well as non-aircraft, system-specific simulation and training requirements.
More from Training
-
Brazilian pilots complete Gripen conversion training in Sweden
The last group of Brazilian Air Force pilots has concluded their Gripen conversion training in Sweden. The training covered basic operation, combat readiness, and familiarity with the fighter jet's human-machine interface.
-
Babcock wins support and training contract for Ukrainian tanks and vehicles
Babcock has secured a £50 million contract from the UK MoD to provide operational support to equipment donated to Ukraine, including training, and management of equipment and supply chains.
-
Lockheed wins Littoral Combat Ship trainer contract
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract worth up to $99 million to provide modernisation and technical support for Littoral Combat Ship training devices.