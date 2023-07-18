To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Collins Aerospace joins US Air Force team in quest for new training solutions

Collins Aerospace joins US Air Force team in quest for new training solutions

18th July 2023 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Collins Aerospace was one of 37 companies to be selected to work on the Training Systems Acquisition IV effort until 2033. (Photo: US DoD)

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has awarded Collins Aerospace a $32.5 billion contract to support the development of new training systems for the service.

The Training Systems Acquisition programme was launched to procure, develop, test, integrate and sustain new training platforms to upskill US airborne warfighters and associated personnel in international operating locations.

Collins Aerospace was one of 37 companies to be selected to work on this effort until 2033.

‘By leveraging our avionics systems development and existing training systems designs, Collins can deliver integrated simulation solutions to enhance mission effectiveness,’ said Sharon Tabori, senior director, simulation and training solutions for Collins Aerospace.

The Training Systems Acquisition IV contract will assess emerging tools and technologies to bring increased training capabilities to the air force, supporting a variety of aircraft platforms as well as non-aircraft, system-specific simulation and training requirements.

