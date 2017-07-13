Cubic awarded training support contract

Cubic Global Defense will provide Rotational Exercise Design Support Services (REDSS) to the US Army under a five year contract worth $11 million announced on 11 July.

The services are specifically for the Joint Multinational Readiness Centre at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany. The support covers operational environments audio and visual, public affairs, special operations and multinational interoperability.

JMRC exercises offer realistic and complex operational environments with veteran observer-coach trainers and opposing forces for all warfighting functions for US and allied troops. Cubic will optimise operational and training resources to ensure the JMRC meets requirements.

Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense, said: ‘As the only army combat training centre outside of the continental US, JMRC’s location presents various operational challenges such as distance from US infrastructure, multilingual language requirements as well as local laws and customs.

‘Cubic’s international training expertise and in-depth understanding of JMRC’s exercises, combined with our agile on-site management and resources, will allow us to successfully meet our customer’s dynamic scheduling and training requirements.’