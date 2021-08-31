CAE buys shares in SkyWarrior Flight Training

GDMS and Serious Simulations boost US live training
General Dynamics Mission Systems and Serious Simulations have been working together to plug training gaps in the US Army's MILES TESS as part of STE LTS.
CAE announced on 31 August the acquisition of a minority stake in the flight training operations of SkyWarrior Flight Training.
The acquisition will allow CAE to support the delivery of Phase 1 of the initial flight training provided by SkyWarrior to the USAF and other military customers worldwide.
'Our partnership and minority stake investment in SkyWarrior means CAE expands its connection to the introductory flight training of all aviation candidates entering the United States military,' said Dan Gelston, CAE Group President, Defense & Security.
'We also expand our ability to offer comprehensive military flight training programs ranging from Phase 1 initial flight training to Phase 4 advanced lead-in fighter training.'
Shephard reported in March 2021 that CAE and SkyWarrior had already joined forces to provide Phase 1 and Phase 2 training to the Irish Air Corps.
Under a contract award by the Air Force Security Assistance Training(AFSAT) Squadron, CAE agreed to deliver both phases of pilot training, subcontracting Phase 1 to SkyWarrior Flight Training Inc.
