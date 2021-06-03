British Army RTES looks to reduce blank ammo usage

The UK’s Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) Land Equipment, Training and Simulation Systems Programme (TSSP) organisation is assessing industry submissions for its Roundless Tactical Engagement System (RTES) requirement.

According to DE&S, 'RTES will enhance the delivery of Battlecraft Syllabus (BCS) training through the realistic representation of personal weapon operation and effects, increased ability for Force Elements to access measurement and evaluation systems, and a reduced dependency on blank ammunition and training estate resources'.

DE&S seeks initial procurement and support for at least five units, with each unit comprising 60 electronic blank systems, 60 lasers, 60 sensor suites and three After Action Review (AAR) systems.

The deployable RTES capability will allow the army to train using actual weapon systems with simulated weapon effects, without the constraint of blank ammunition safety distances. Data capture is a vital element of the system to allow every exercise to be followed by a meaningful AAR process.

The following weapon systems are required to be catered for within the scope of RTES: L85A2 and A3 assault rifles, L131A1 General Service Pistol (Glock 17), L129A1 Sharpshooter Rifle, L109 HE/L111 Practice Grenade, L118A3 Sniper Rifle and General Purpose Machine Gun.

A contract award is expected in early 2022 to cover an initial five-year period with an option of five one-year extensions.

Multiple potential bidders on this programme have the technology to address the RTES challenge. Examples include Nautilus International and Bagira.

Perhaps the major challenge surrounding RTES is its integration with the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) for the British Army. While CTTP staff and industry work towards integrating collective training to deliver a Future Collective Training System (FCTS) in 2025, they not only have to consider integrating old simulation systems with obsolete technologies but they must also add new devices such as RTES.

Many are now asking if the CTTP plan was too broad and whether it is time to rein in expectations.