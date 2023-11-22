British Army aims to attract new talent via multi-million-pound higher education contract
The British Army has awarded a multi-million-pound contract to deliver the Army’s Higher Education Pathway (AHEP) as part of its efforts to retain, attract and develop talent.
The contract, awarded to Henley Business School (Henley), will be delivered over the next nine years and offer army officers, non-graduates and graduates the opportunity to enrol onto a fully funded degree pathway.
Henley, part of the University of Reading, will begin delivering the first module of the Army Higher Education Pathway (AHEP) this month in partnership with the university’s School of Politics, Economics and International Relations.
Colonel Caroline Emmett, assistant head of learning and development for the British Army, remarked: ‘Delivering higher education pathways across our officer-leader cohort is about investing in our people to build their careers and equip them with the skills required to win in the era of global systemic competition.’
AHEP has been designed for selected officers early in their career and more senior-level officers to achieve a degree qualification in Leadership and Strategic Studies. As part of the programme non-graduates can apply to achieve a BSc and graduates can achieve a MSc. Up to 450 senior soldiers can be selected for officer commission at captain level to complete the Senior Soldier Entry (SSE) pathway MSc Exec.
Karis Burton, head of corporate development at Henley, added: ‘Henley has a long history of working with the Armed Services, going right back to our foundation as the Administrative Staff College in 1946, when our purpose was to re-train demobilised officers after the war.’
