BAE Systems gets Hawk support extension

BAE Systems Australia will sustain the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Hawk Mk127 Lead-In Fighter fleet for a further two years under a AUD$200 million contract extension announced on 24 August.

The contract will see the company continue to sustain the Hawk fleet at Williamtown and Pearce until at least 2020, with further potential extensions available until 2026.

BAE Systems Australia's current Hawk Lead-In Fighter In Service Support Phase 3 contract was initially awarded in 2013 for five years, taking it to 2018. The contract scope was expanded last year to include operational maintenance.

Under the contract, BAE Systems provides the fleet’s total sustainment solution, covering all deeper and operational maintenance. This includes engineering, full logistics, training systems and all flight line maintenance support.

Steve Drury, aerospace director, BAE Systems Australia, said: ‘[This contract] will ensure the Hawk fleet continues to effectively prepare the country’s combat aircrew for fast jet aircraft, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter when it arrives.

‘Since 2013, BAE Systems’ support of the fleet has achieved all contract key performance indicators, including aircraft availability and overall fleet management. Working alongside the RAAF, we have ensured aircraft are available for training when needed, and have continued to deliver significant savings in sustainment.’