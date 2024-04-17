Babcock unveils “realistic” military modular training facility
Babcock International Group (Babcock) has developed a modular, scalable immersive training facility designed to place trainees under realistic environmental pressures. The company showcased the facility at the 2024 International Training Technology Exhibition and Conference (IT2EC) in London.
The Babcock Immersive Training Experience (BITE) has been developed in partnership with Beaverfit and was demonstrated at the exhibition in a single ISO container configuration.
Principally aimed at recreating operational conditions for a small command and control (C2) facility and built by Babcock on Unreal Engine, it generates realistic sound, vibration, smoke, smell and temperature, placing trainees under pressure while they are carrying
