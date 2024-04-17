To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Babcock unveils “realistic” military modular training facility

Babcock unveils “realistic” military modular training facility

17th April 2024 - 12:30 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt in London

RSS

The interior of the Babcock Immersive Training Experience (BITE) set up as a small military headquarters. (Photo: Babcock)

The immersive training facility has been designed to offer realistic environmental simulations and biometric monitoring.

Babcock International Group (Babcock) has developed a modular, scalable immersive training facility designed to place trainees under realistic environmental pressures. The company showcased the facility at the 2024 International Training Technology Exhibition and Conference (IT2EC) in London.

The Babcock Immersive Training Experience (BITE) has been developed in partnership with Beaverfit and was demonstrated at the exhibition in a single ISO container configuration.

Principally aimed at recreating operational conditions for a small command and control (C2) facility and built by Babcock on Unreal Engine, it generates realistic sound, vibration, smoke, smell and temperature, placing trainees under pressure while they are carrying

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Giles Ebbutt

Author

Giles Ebbutt

Giles Ebbut is a Shephard Media correspondent based in the UK who specialises in C4ISR …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us