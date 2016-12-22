Austria gets upgraded CAE GESI system
Work on upgrading the Austrian Army’s GESI combat constructive simulation system is now complete and the system is ready for command and staff training, CAE announced on 20 December.
The latest generation CAE GESI command and staff training system is known as FűSim within the Austrian Army. Enhancements are now complete - including an easy-to-use exercise editor, comprehensive after-action-review capability, and interoperability with a range of command and control (C2) systems – at the army’s LVAk facility in Weitra.
CAE also delivered a new third-party communications system to the army's Theresian Military Academy in Wiener Neustadt, which will be integrated with GESI to allow civil-military cooperation exercises to be conducted at both locations, as well as traditional command and staff training exercises for brigade and battalion commanders.
CAE GESI is a constructive simulation training tool used for command and staff training, including classroom training at schools and academies. The upgraded system allows the user to simulate more complex scenarios in urban terrain with more entities connected with C2 systems.
CAE will deliver additional upgrades to the Austrian Army for the Theresian Military Academy in 2017.
More from Training
-
NATO to conduct largest exercise since end of Cold War
NATO has announced the launch of its largest exercise in decades in a move that Russia has viewed as an “irrevocable return” of Cold War era positions.
-
US Air Force awards HII $197 million synthetic environment training contract
The contract will maintain, support and provide joint training in a synthetic environment across combatant commands.
-
Just released: Military Training Technology Report 2024 now available to read
How 3D visualisation tools are leveraging synthetic terrain and XR headsets to transform mission planning
-
The Netherlands buys immersive Stinger missile trainer
The Advanced Stinger Trainer has been selected to furnish Dutch Stinger missile operators with an advanced training platform, promoting operational proficiency and tactical expertise.
-
How generative AI can improve military training
Using generative AI for military training can provide advantages such as analysing adversaries' behaviour and predicting their strategies.
-
Ukrainian pilots begin flying F-16 fighters as Norway releases two jets for training
Ukrainian pilots have progressed from working on foundational flight skills in the UK to advanced F-16 Fighting Falcon instruction in Denmark.