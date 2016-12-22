Austria gets upgraded CAE GESI system

Work on upgrading the Austrian Army’s GESI combat constructive simulation system is now complete and the system is ready for command and staff training, CAE announced on 20 December.

The latest generation CAE GESI command and staff training system is known as FűSim within the Austrian Army. Enhancements are now complete - including an easy-to-use exercise editor, comprehensive after-action-review capability, and interoperability with a range of command and control (C2) systems – at the army’s LVAk facility in Weitra.

CAE also delivered a new third-party communications system to the army's Theresian Military Academy in Wiener Neustadt, which will be integrated with GESI to allow civil-military cooperation exercises to be conducted at both locations, as well as traditional command and staff training exercises for brigade and battalion commanders.

CAE GESI is a constructive simulation training tool used for command and staff training, including classroom training at schools and academies. The upgraded system allows the user to simulate more complex scenarios in urban terrain with more entities connected with C2 systems.

CAE will deliver additional upgrades to the Austrian Army for the Theresian Military Academy in 2017.