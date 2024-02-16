Australian Target Systems awarded $21.5 million contract

Australian Target Systems (ATS) has been awarded an AUD33 million (US$21.5 million) contract to provide live-fire target systems and target support capabilities at defence training ranges across Australia. The company will provide live-fire land target systems for defence personnel to use on overseas deployments.

The five-year contract will continue the company’s support for the Australian Defence Force which extends back over decades.

The company stated that “in the past five years we have expanded significantly to deliver [services] to a wider international customer base [including] military, police and other government organisations”.

ATS has training sites in Canberra, Queanbeyan, Albury and Currawang in Australia and Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Its product range includes the Advanced Range Operating System where multiple robot teams can be linked with portable targetry and other training environment effects via a single common user interface control system.

The company also manufactures electro-magnetic targeting with options ranging from simple pop-up targets to more complex systems such as turning as friend and foe, as well as single and multiple, slicing and swinging, lateral and oblique movers, and approaching targets.