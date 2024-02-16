Australian Target Systems awarded $21.5 million contract
Australian Target Systems (ATS) has been awarded an AUD33 million (US$21.5 million) contract to provide live-fire target systems and target support capabilities at defence training ranges across Australia. The company will provide live-fire land target systems for defence personnel to use on overseas deployments.
The five-year contract will continue the company’s support for the Australian Defence Force which extends back over decades.
The company stated that “in the past five years we have expanded significantly to deliver [services] to a wider international customer base [including] military, police and other government organisations”.
ATS has training sites in Canberra, Queanbeyan, Albury and Currawang in Australia and Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Its product range includes the Advanced Range Operating System where multiple robot teams can be linked with portable targetry and other training environment effects via a single common user interface control system.
The company also manufactures electro-magnetic targeting with options ranging from simple pop-up targets to more complex systems such as turning as friend and foe, as well as single and multiple, slicing and swinging, lateral and oblique movers, and approaching targets.
More from Training
-
Norway to train Ukrainian marines and supply support equipment
Norway has been a part of the UK-led Maritime Capability Coalition which has supported the development of a maritime force in the Black Sea, the creation of a Ukrainian Marine Corps, and the provision of river patrol craft to defend coastal and inland waterways.
-
Filipino soldiers complete training on ASCOD light tank
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) unveiled the ASCOD Medium Main Battle Tank (MMBT) tank based on its tracked ASCOD IFV, at Eurosatory 2018. In January 2021, Elbit Systems announced that it had been awarded a US$172 million contract to supply vehicles to the Philippines.
-
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann to supply Leopard trainers for Sweden
The Leopard 2 MBT has benefited from continuous development both to meet the requirements of the German Army and export customers. The Leopard 2A5, of which Sweden has 120, was the first model to feature arrowhead-shaped armour on the front of the turret.
-
Lockheed makes progress on TF-50 augmented reality project
Lockheed Martin and Red 6 have achieved Phase 1 integration of Red 6’s augmented reality training solution into the TF-50 simulator.
-
BAE Systems pioneers AI learning environment while Hadean wins army simulations contract
Obrizum and BAE Systems will pioneer a bespoke digital learning environment, while Hadean has been selected to enhance British Army simulations with AI-driven solution.