Australia extends Hawk 127 contract for BAE Systems

MQ-9A Reaper provides overwatch for SOF freefall training
US Army SOF freefall parachute training was supported for the first time by overwatch from an MQ-9A Reaper UAS.
The Australian government on 21 February announced a A$1.5 billion ($1.08 billion) contract extension for BAE Systems, enabling the Hawk 127 to continue as the lead-in fighter training aircraft for the RAAF until 2031.
‘A 951 Adour engine upgrade for the Australian fleet will be incorporated by 2025 and will align the aircraft with the UK Royal Air Force’s T2 Hawk aircraft,’ BAE Systems noted in a statement.
The company will also carry on providing MRO and supply chain services, as well as progressive upgrades of mission systems on the Hawk 127.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the RAAF fleet of 33 Hawk 127s was upgraded from 2014 to 2019, involving local firms and international companies such as CAE and Cubic.
Improvements included a simulated radar, EW, digital mapping, a ground proximity warning system and traffic collision avoidance.
Naples shipyard to provide maintenance and MRO services for the training ship Giorgio Cini.
As the USN's Project Avenger gains traction and credibility, TW-4 has added extra realism through the addition of PilotEdge ATC services.
Responses are due by 9 March to a German Navy tender for naval simulation-based training.
DefenseTek Solutions is upgrading Latvian and Slovenian JTAC simulators to include improved visuals, new hosting platforms and distributed interactive capabilities.
The US has supplied four Cessna aircraft to help train Philippine naval aviators.