ATI takes key role in US Army training innovation

Advanced Technology International (ATI) has been selected to manage the Training and Readiness Accelerator II (TREX II) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), the company announced on 30 January.

ATI will lead collaboration on non-traditional contracts, traditional contractors and academia to develop and deliver prototype technologies that can enhance the training effectiveness of the US Army and militaries of allied nations.

The programme is sponsored by the US Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) and Army Contracting Command (ACC).

In partnership with TREX II OTA, the company will focus on modelling, simulation, education/training, experimental validation, and military readiness-focused projects to improve readiness and keep pace with ongoing and emerging threats.

ATI said these efforts the innovations developed will allow for a high-fidelity, lower-risk training environment that enhances readiness and lethality of the US Army of 2030.

‘We will build on the success of this program's first generation and bring together the most innovative solution providers to support the mission effectiveness of PEO STRI, ACC Orlando and, most importantly, our nation's warfighters,’ ATI president and CEO Chris Van Metre noted in a company statement.