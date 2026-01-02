Will the US Navy surge production for OTH-WS missile?
The US Navy’s (USN) Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) recently published a sources sought notice to identify qualified suppliers capable of providing design agent support and manufacturing components of the Over the Horizon – Weapons System (OTH-WS).
Due on 31 December, the market research is conducted by Surface Ship Weapons, Programme Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) 3.0. It will support the USN's future acquisition and improvement planning for the OTH-WS.
According to the document, the Navy seeks providers “capable of supplying 516 quantities of Encanistered Missiles (EM) under a firm fixed price (FFP) contract to replenish
