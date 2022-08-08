US Navy modifies Over-the-Horizon Weapon System missile deal for Raytheon
US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense a $57.09 million contract modification to exercise options for Over-the-Horizon Weapon System (OTH-WS) encanistered missiles.
Most of the work (77%) will be performed in Norway with the remainder being carried out in Germany and at various US locations, for completion by September 2025.
OTH-WS was announced in May 2018 with a total value of $847.61 million. It is intended to provide a long range anti-ship, over-the-horizon offensive anti-surface warfare capability to USN.
The system comprises an operator interface console, Naval Strike Missile (NSM), and the missile launcher, the DoD announced on 5 August.
A $99.53 million contract from NAVSEA to manufacture and deliver the OTH-WS, with work to be completed by completed by May 2024, was awarded to Raytheon on 17 May.
The NSM also forms the basis of the Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) land-based anti-ship missile capability being pursued by the USMC.
