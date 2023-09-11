New Zealand explores modular ship designs for future naval fleet

The industry engagement documentation, published on 8 September, warns that most of the RNZN fleet will reach the end of its service life in the mid-2030s and will need replacing.

However, it said that: 'Rather than taking a "life-for-like" approach to replacement, there is a unique opportunity to consider alternative fleet configurations, alternative ways to operate and alternative approaches to support the fleet in the upcoming Defence Capability Plan (DCP).'

The MoD is asking for proposed concepts for future fleet configurations that will meet its existing capability requirements, outlining: the numbers and types of ships; use of autonomous systems, helicopters