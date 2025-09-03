Which countries could the US rely on to progress with its shipbuilding programmes?

The need to rapidly advance the schedule of its shipbuilding programmes might lead the US towards building vessels and submarines abroad, which has raised questions about which countries the Pentagon could rely on.

Speaking to Shephard, Bob Kolasky, SVP of critical infrastructure at AI supply chain company Exiger, claimed that the current state of the national maritime industry requires “working with allies like Canada and Finland”.

“Canada can provide offshore, ship repair and maintenance services to support fleets, and Finland can produce icebreakers, which has been an issue for the USCG,” Kolasky said.

The last heavy icebreaker built in the