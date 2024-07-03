What does the arrival of the USS Wasp in the Mediterranean Sea mean for US European and African Commands?
US European Command recently announced that the USS Wasp amphibious (LHD 1) assault ship entered the Mediterranean Sea. The arrival of the platform coincided with the growth in tensions between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
The vessel and the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) have been deployed to the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area to better support its operations by enabling ship-to-shore movement by helicopter and movement by landing craft.
“The purpose of the Wasp moving is really to promote regional stability and to be another deterrent in the region,” claimed Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the Pentagon. “It allows
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Intermarine and Leonardo unite for Italian Navy minehunter contract
Five modern minehunters will undertake sweeps of leading maritime areas of interest.
-
India pauses self-reliance in defence manufacture as it turns back to international OEMs
Maritime security concerns has led India to delay its pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and procurement as it makes urgent orders from international OEMs due to maritime security concerns.
-
Lockheed Martin strengthens Spanish SPY-7 radar supply chain
The global defence giant chose a Spanish firm for its work on the Bonifaz-class frigate.