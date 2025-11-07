What capabilities has the US deployed in the Caribbean and South America to engage “drug boats”?
The Pentagon has been increasing the US presence in the Caribbean and South American waters to engage what the Trump administration considers “drug boats”. A Joint Task Force (JTF) was established in October to conduct counter-narcotics operations in the US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) area of responsibility (AOR).
The JTF has been using multiple surface, underwater and aerial capabilities from the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). From the DoD side, US Air Force (USAF) ISR aircraft and US Navy (USN) amphibious assault vessels, destroyers, littoral combat ships, helicopters and patrol aircraft are deployed in the
