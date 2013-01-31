West 2013: Pacific Fleet commander highlights financial problems

The effects of the continuing resolution used to fund government agencies means that the DoD is facing a shortfall of $3 billion for this year.

Speaking at the AFCEA 2013 conference, Adm Cecil Haney, commander of the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet, told delegates that because continuing resolution is based on 2012 spending levels it ‘does not fully cover the programme and priorities [the DoD] submitted to Congress this year’.

‘We have also experienced $1.4 billion of increased expenses since last year’s budget was enacted,’ he added, which was due to increased naval operations in the Middle East, increased fuel costs,