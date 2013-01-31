West 2013: Pacific Fleet commander highlights financial problems
The effects of the continuing resolution used to fund government agencies means that the DoD is facing a shortfall of $3 billion for this year.
Speaking at the AFCEA 2013 conference, Adm Cecil Haney, commander of the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet, told delegates that because continuing resolution is based on 2012 spending levels it ‘does not fully cover the programme and priorities [the DoD] submitted to Congress this year’.
‘We have also experienced $1.4 billion of increased expenses since last year’s budget was enacted,’ he added, which was due to increased naval operations in the Middle East, increased fuel costs,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
USSOUTHCOM in ‘desperate need’ for fleet assets says commander
Adm Holsey also warned that were “zero Navy P-8 aircraft available due to being pulled to other theatres”.
-
Aselsan test-fires Turkey’s first indigenous naval defence missile
The test of the Goksur missile is regarded as a pivotal moment of Turkey’s journey towards developing an indigenous naval defence capability.
-
NAVDEX 2025: MAESTRAL JV wins €500 million UAE Navy support contract
The major contract awarded at NAVDEX 2025 will steer fleet maintenance in the UAE Navy across the next five years.
-
Royal New Zealand Navy to reactivate OPV while awaiting fleet modernisation
HMNZS Otago will perform the duties of the written-off HMNZS Manawanui until an upcoming renewal process is completed.
-
Saab relaunches third upgraded Gotland-class submarine
More than 20 of the central systems in HMS Halland were replaced as part of the upgrade, including sensors and command systems.
-
IDEX 2025: Saab launches new Coast Control Radar to protect waterways
According to Saab, the new radar will work to safeguard territorial waterways and maritime traffic, improving safety and security of vessels in key economic lifelines.