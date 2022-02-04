USN to commission newest Independence-variant LCS

Anduril acquisition reflects growing interest in AUVs
The AUV space is seen as a growing sector with deterring and defeating near-peer competitors requiring undersea capabilities.
On Saturday, 5 February, the USN will commission its latest Austal USA-built Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the future USS Savannah (LCS 28).
Savannah is the 14th Independence-variant LCS.
The USN operates two types of LCS: the aluminium-hull Independence design (built by Austal USA) and the Lockheed Martin Freedom variant.
Savannah’s keel was laid in September 2019, with the ship later launched in September 2020.
The USN describes the LCS as a ‘fast, agile, mission-focused platform’ designed to operate near-shore environments.
In January 2022, Booz Allen Hamilton won a deal worth up to $74.72 million to provide a single executive for end-to-end support of LCS vessels.
From the surprise announcement of AUKUS to Brazil’s steady development of a nuclear-powered submarine, 2021 saw a year of rapid developments as SSNs continue to be some of the most sought-after assets for navies globally. What does 2022 have in store?
There are indications that Iraq may order more surface naval vessels from Italian shipbuilders, despite the tortuous history of procurement between the two countries.
The newest San Antonio-class LPD for the USN has completed sea acceptance trials.
The configuration audit will pave the way for future modifications to the Fridtjof Nansen-class of frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy.
The vessel will undertake minesweeping and minehunting tasks.