USN to commission newest Independence-variant LCS

Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Independence (LCS 2). (Photo: USN)

The ship’s homeport will be at Naval Base San Diego in California.

On Saturday, 5 February, the USN will commission its latest Austal USA-built Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the future USS Savannah (LCS 28).

Savannah is the 14th Independence-variant LCS.

The USN operates two types of LCS: the aluminium-hull Independence design (built by Austal USA) and the Lockheed Martin Freedom variant.

Savannah’s keel was laid in September 2019, with the ship later launched in September 2020.

The USN describes the LCS as a ‘fast, agile, mission-focused platform’ designed to operate near-shore environments.

In January 2022, Booz Allen Hamilton won a deal worth up to $74.72 million to provide a single executive for end-to-end support of LCS vessels.