Austal USA eyes new opportunities

Cavitation tunnel supports Turkish naval stealth research
The opening of the KATMANSIS cavitation tunnel testbed marks a further step towards industrial self-sufficiency in Turkey.
Alabama-based Austal USA is targeting future USN programme opportunities as it moves towards opening a new steel shipbuilding facility in Mobile.
Speaking to Shephard on 12 January during the Surface Navy Association's National Symposium, Austal USA VP for business development and external affairs, Larry Ryder, said the steel facility will open on 12 April as a crucial element of the company strategy to position itself to bid for upcoming programmes.
The new steel production lines will be used to build two new Towing, Salvage and Rescue (T-ATS) ships for the USN. In addition, the company has publicly stated its ambition to become …
The USN is minimising the incorporation of new technologies as it looks to develop its next large surface combatant.
The UK RN is increasingly looking to fill roles across its fleet with autonomous or uncrewed capabilities.
USS Richard M McCool Jr was launched on 7 January as the 13th out of 26 San Antonio-class LPDs for the USN.
The aircraft carrier takes on a key NATO responsibility at a time of increased tensions between the alliance and Russia.
Raytheon's AN/SPY-6 radar family will equip seven classes of USN ships.