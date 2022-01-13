Austal USA eyes new opportunities

Alabama-based Austal USA is targeting future USN programme opportunities as it moves towards opening a new steel shipbuilding facility in Mobile.

Speaking to Shephard on 12 January during the Surface Navy Association's National Symposium, Austal USA VP for business development and external affairs, Larry Ryder, said the steel facility will open on 12 April as a crucial element of the company strategy to position itself to bid for upcoming programmes.

The new steel production lines will be used to build two new Towing, Salvage and Rescue (T-ATS) ships for the USN. In addition, the company has publicly stated its ambition to become …