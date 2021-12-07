USN to commission future USS Daniel Inouye

Indian midget submarine rises to the surface
An Indian private-sector company has come up with a design for a midget submarine.
The USN on 8 December will commission the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickham.
The Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is equipped with Aegis Baseline 9, offering improved air and missile defence capability.
Daniel Inouye, built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, was christened in June 2019 and delivered to the USN in March this year.
Bath Iron Works is currently building a further five Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and is under contract to construct four additional Flight III configuration destroyers.
The future destroyer is named for US Senator and Medal of Honour recipient Daniel Inouye who passed away in 2012.
Elsewhere, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division on 6 December began construction of its latest Flight III Arleigh Burke vessel, the future USS George M Neal (DDG 131).
The array of sensors will feed information into the ORCCA navigation system on the Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine for Germany and Norway.
Large survey ships for the Indian Navy will include underwater autonomous systems.
The future USS George M Neal is the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer being built for the USN by Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Taiwan's submarine programme continues to make progress, with the first keel laid last month.
Latest Japanese Aegis contract modification raises total value of the programme beyond $240 million.