USN to commission future USS Daniel Inouye

The future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) sails into Pearl Harbour. (Photo: USN)

Daniel Inouye will be the 69th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned into the USN.

The USN on 8 December will commission the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickham.

The Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is equipped with Aegis Baseline 9, offering improved air and missile defence capability.

Daniel Inouye, built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, was christened in June 2019 and delivered to the USN in March this year.

Bath Iron Works is currently building a further five Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and is under contract to construct four additional Flight III configuration destroyers.

The future destroyer is named for US Senator and Medal of Honour recipient Daniel Inouye who passed away in 2012.

Elsewhere, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division on 6 December began construction of its latest Flight III Arleigh Burke vessel, the future USS George M Neal (DDG 131).