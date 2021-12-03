HII delivers latest Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer

Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. on sea trials. (Photo: HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is working on four more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division on 30 November delivered Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. to the USN.

Frank E. Petersen Jr. marks the 33rd destroyer built by Ingalls for the USN, with four further Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, Jack H. Lucas, Ted Stevens and Jeremiah Denton currently under construction.

Ingalls Shipbuilding president Kari Wilkinson praised the company’s Destroyer, Guided Missile (DDG) team, commenting on the programme milestone in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The destroyer is named for LtGen Frank E. Petersen Jr, the USMC’s first African-American aviator and general officer.

In September, Frank E. Petersen Jr. completed acceptance trials.

The USN has ordered 47 Flight IIA destroyers from HII and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, with the first entering service in 2000.