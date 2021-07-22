To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

USN claims SSN(X) will be the 'ultimate apex predator'

22nd July 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Fast attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) is submerged after surfacing through the arctic ice. (Photo: USN.)

The USN wants to combine the best capabilities of its Seawolf, Virginia, and Columbia-class submarines as it looks to move ahead with its next-generation SSN(X) attack submarine.

The USN continues to shape its plans to field a new type of attack submarine that RADM Bill Houston, Director of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Undersea Warfare Division, has described as the ultimate maritime 'apex predator'.

Speaking on 21 July during a virtual event ahead of the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference on 1-4 August, Houston said that the SSN(X) design would be timed to enter production as work on Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines ramps down.

Houston added: 'We are looking at the ultimate apex predator for the maritime domain; it is going to be faster ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users