USN claims SSN(X) will be the 'ultimate apex predator'

MKEK waits for starting gun on 76mm tests
MKEK claims a rapid R&D phase for an indigenous naval gun amid a wider push in Turkey to shrug off reliance on imports.
The USN continues to shape its plans to field a new type of attack submarine that RADM Bill Houston, Director of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Undersea Warfare Division, has described as the ultimate maritime 'apex predator'.
Speaking on 21 July during a virtual event ahead of the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference on 1-4 August, Houston said that the SSN(X) design would be timed to enter production as work on Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines ramps down.
Houston added: 'We are looking at the ultimate apex predator for the maritime domain; it is going to be faster ...
USN and Royal Australian Navy will receive upgraded AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 equipment, says DoD.
Shipborne C-UAS laser will be installed on five more Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Constellation-class frigates will benefit from combat system upgrades.
Innovative sea mine clearance system requires no human intervention or explosives.