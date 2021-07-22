USN claims SSN(X) will be the 'ultimate apex predator'

The USN continues to shape its plans to field a new type of attack submarine that RADM Bill Houston, Director of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Undersea Warfare Division, has described as the ultimate maritime 'apex predator'.

Speaking on 21 July during a virtual event ahead of the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference on 1-4 August, Houston said that the SSN(X) design would be timed to enter production as work on Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines ramps down.

Houston added: 'We are looking at the ultimate apex predator for the maritime domain; it is going to be faster ...