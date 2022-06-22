To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy commissions third Constellation-class frigate

22nd June 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The Constellation-class frigates will replace the Oliver-Hazard Perry-class frigates, pictured here before decommissioning in 2015. (Photo: USN)

Fincantieri has received a contract modification for the construction of the third Constellation-class frigate from the USN.

Marinette Marine, a subsidiary of Fincantieri, has been awarded a contract to detail design and construct one Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, the USS Chesapeake, plus integrated environmental support.

The contract is valued at $536 million and is expected to be completed by August 2028.

The first Constellation class is expected to be delivered by 2026, while the USN contracted Marinette Marine for the second frigate in May 2021.

This order is for the construction of the third in class, out of a total of ten initially ordered in 2020. The overall contract, for all ten vessels, is worth $5.5 billion to Fincantieri.

The new class of frigates will replace the Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, the last of which was retired in 2015.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the USN has a lack of small, inexpensive ocean-going ships since the LCS failed to materialise as planned. This means the FFG(X) programme is running on an accelerated timeline.

