HII launches tenth National Security Cutter

HMS Dagger arrives in Gibraltar
With its sister boat HMS Cutlass, HMS Dagger will patrol territorial waters around Gibraltar and support UK defence exercises.
The tenth Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) for the US Coast Guard (USCG) was launched on 3 April by the Ingalls Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) at Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Calhoun is scheduled to be christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding in June 2022 and is expected to be delivered to the USCG in early 2023. The vessel is the tenth Legend-class cutter to take to the water and one more is on order to enter service in 2023.
Ingalls Shipbuilding is the sole designer and provider of the Legend-class NSC.
At 127m in length, displacing 4,600t, and featuring an array of sensors and weapons systems, the NSCs are considered among the most capable coast guard vessels afloat. The vessels are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO manned and unmanned aircraft.
Equipped with two level 1, class 1 aircraft hangers and a stern launch ramp for mission boats, the vessels are armed with six .50 calibre machine guns and a single MK 110 57mm turret-mounted gun. They are also equipped with a 3D air search radar.
With its sister boat HMS Cutlass, HMS Dagger will patrol territorial waters around Gibraltar and support UK defence exercises.
Al Jubail was handed over to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces a little over three years since first steel was cut, and the new corvette will be commissioned into service in March 2023.
New order will see Raytheon produce hardware for the AN/SPY-6 software-defined naval radar.
The Quantum 5000S truly represents a “Quantum Leap” in control technology as it integrates with the existing control systems as well as future systems. With the modular design, if offers flexibility to customization and is sourced with readily available components.
Remus 300 has been selected to join the USN Small UUV Program of Record.
Somerset will return to the RN fleet following sea trials for operational tasking.