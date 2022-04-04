HII launches tenth National Security Cutter

The tenth Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) for the US Coast Guard (USCG) was launched on 3 April by the Ingalls Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) at Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Calhoun is scheduled to be christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding in June 2022 and is expected to be delivered to the USCG in early 2023. The vessel is the tenth Legend-class cutter to take to the water and one more is on order to enter service in 2023.

Ingalls Shipbuilding is the sole designer and provider of the Legend-class NSC.

At 127m in length, displacing 4,600t, and featuring an array of sensors and weapons systems, the NSCs are considered among the most capable coast guard vessels afloat. The vessels are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO manned and unmanned aircraft.

Equipped with two level 1, class 1 aircraft hangers and a stern launch ramp for mission boats, the vessels are armed with six .50 calibre machine guns and a single MK 110 57mm turret-mounted gun. They are also equipped with a 3D air search radar.