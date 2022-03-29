USN issues Digital Modular Radio contract modification

General Dynamics Mission Systems has received a $49.89 million modification to an existing IDIQ contract to manufacture, test and deliver AN/USC-61(C) Digital Modular Radio (DMR) systems for the USN.

General Dynamics will also provide High Frequency Distribution Amplifier Group components and engineering services.

DMR is a modular, software reprogrammable radio system with embedded cryptography that provides all RF-to-baseband and baseband-to-RF conversion functions required for USN LoS, BLoS and SATCOM systems.

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command awarded the modification to ‘allow for the execution of emergent requirements that were not anticipated at the onset of the contract’, the DoD noted on 28 March.

It added: ‘Specifically, this action will allow the government to continue procuring hardware and services that fill an unanticipated need, within the scope of the contract but exceeding the originally estimated quantities.’

The modification raises the ceiling of the DMR IDIQ contract to $235.98 million.

Work will be performed in Scottsdale, Arizona, for completion in December 2022.