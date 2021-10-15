To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

US Navy seeks more AN/USC-61 DMRs

15th October 2021 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The AN/USC-61(C) is the first software-defined radio to become a communications system standard for the US military. (Photo: General Dynamics)

The US Navy is seeking a follow-on contract from General Dynamics for the provision of digital modular radio systems.

The US Navy is requesting a proposal from General Dynamics for a five-year, follow on contract for AN/USC-61(C) digital modular radio systems.

The modular radio system is software-reprogrammable and has the embedded cryptography needed to enable the conversion between RF and baseband.

General Dynamics would provide four-channel and two-channel DMRs plus High Frequency Distribution Amplifier Group ancillary components, and the follow-on contract will provide for engineering services.

The contract may also be used to acquire DMR system-related amplifiers, combiners and couplers for SATCOM purposes.

DMR radios enable commanders and sailors to talk and share data with a wide spectrum of military radios. They use the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) waveform to connect with the MUOS satellite communications network.

A single four-channel DMR can simultaneously support communications using single-channel Ground and Airborne Radio Systems LoS, Ultra-High Frequency satellite networks and other tactical HF radios.

General Dynamics was initially awarded a contract to provide DMRs in 2010.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users