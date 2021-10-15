US Navy seeks more AN/USC-61 DMRs

Elbit Systems launches new multi-channel SDR technology
Enhanced E-LynX strengthens SDR for multi-domain integration, says Elbit.
The US Navy is requesting a proposal from General Dynamics for a five-year, follow on contract for AN/USC-61(C) digital modular radio systems.
The modular radio system is software-reprogrammable and has the embedded cryptography needed to enable the conversion between RF and baseband.
General Dynamics would provide four-channel and two-channel DMRs plus High Frequency Distribution Amplifier Group ancillary components, and the follow-on contract will provide for engineering services.
The contract may also be used to acquire DMR system-related amplifiers, combiners and couplers for SATCOM purposes.
DMR radios enable commanders and sailors to talk and share data with a wide spectrum of military radios. They use the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) waveform to connect with the MUOS satellite communications network.
A single four-channel DMR can simultaneously support communications using single-channel Ground and Airborne Radio Systems LoS, Ultra-High Frequency satellite networks and other tactical HF radios.
General Dynamics was initially awarded a contract to provide DMRs in 2010.
The third episode of Shephard Studio’s Artificial Intelligence on the Battlefield podcast, sponsored by our partner Systel, looks more closely at the future of the human-machine interface.
Militaries are turning to soldier-centred design to maximise the benefits of AI technology, placing humans at the centre of their development efforts.
After recently bringing a new AESA radar to market, Raytheon is close to securing production contracts for the lightweight system which it plans on flight testing before the end of 2021.
Expeditionary Signals Battalions are undergoing a process of modernisation to enable them to better provide networking and mission command support to deployed forces.
At the heart of Leonardo’s portfolio of air surveillance radars is the 3D solid-state L-band radar RAT 31DL. Watch the full video below.