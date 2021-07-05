To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Congress funds extra guided missile destroyer but scuppers LCS withdrawals

5th July 2021 - 18:02 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

USS Arleigh Burke. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

In a mark-up of the Biden administration’s FY2022 defence funding bill, US lawmakers are funding the procurement of an additional destroyer while blocking plans to retire three struggling Littoral Combat Ships and axing funding for the USN nuclear cruise missile project.

An FY2022 mark-up of the Biden administration's FY2022 budget proposal would make $23.5 billion available to procure eight USN ships — $915 million more than included in the original budget request — allowing the USN to procure an extra Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer.

The extra destroyer was one of the USN’s unfunded priorities in its budget request that sought to balance the need to recapitalise the US sea-based nuclear deterrent and increase its fleet to better compete with China.

The budget mark-up also eliminated funding for the USN’s sea-launched nuclear cruise missile project ...

