Congress funds extra guided missile destroyer but scuppers LCS withdrawals

An FY2022 mark-up of the Biden administration's FY2022 budget proposal would make $23.5 billion available to procure eight USN ships — $915 million more than included in the original budget request — allowing the USN to procure an extra Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer.

The extra destroyer was one of the USN’s unfunded priorities in its budget request that sought to balance the need to recapitalise the US sea-based nuclear deterrent and increase its fleet to better compete with China.

The budget mark-up also eliminated funding for the USN’s sea-launched nuclear cruise missile project ...