Congress funds extra guided missile destroyer but scuppers LCS withdrawals

Singapore's navy looks to the future with augmented-reality
Singapore's navy is starting to use augmented reality for naval vessel maintenance, while the delivery of spare parts could occur by unmanned technology in the future.
An FY2022 mark-up of the Biden administration's FY2022 budget proposal would make $23.5 billion available to procure eight USN ships — $915 million more than included in the original budget request — allowing the USN to procure an extra Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer.
The extra destroyer was one of the USN’s unfunded priorities in its budget request that sought to balance the need to recapitalise the US sea-based nuclear deterrent and increase its fleet to better compete with China.
The budget mark-up also eliminated funding for the USN’s sea-launched nuclear cruise missile project ...
Unified communications platform is already being installed on Russian Coast Guard vessels.
The new contract will help ensure essential propulsion, electrical, and damage control capabilities are maintained on the Halifax-class frigates.
Changes to the flight deck on the helicopter carrier JS Izumo should allow Japan to project power more effectively over its dispersed territories.
Prince William has begun construction of HMS Belfast by setting the plasma cutting machine to work on the first plate of steel for HMS Belfast.