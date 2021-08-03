USN and industry tackle shipyard delays

HII announces 80% completion of John F. Kennedy carrier
HII has passed a significant milestone in the construction of the John F. Kennedy carrier, one of four Gerald R Ford-class carriers ordered by the USN.
Delays in public and private shipyards are reducing USN operational capabilities, ADM Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, said on 2 August during the annual Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference in Washington.
‘We are getting after delay days,’ he explained, adding that by ‘heavily leveraging analytics’ the Navy had determined that ‘30% of delay days were attributable to poor planning up front: that’s on us’.
Supply chain disruptions had contributed to ‘shared responsibilities’ for these delays, Gilday remarked. ‘If there was any silver lining of COVID, it is in the lifting of the opaque curtain and increasing ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
HII has passed a significant milestone in the construction of the John F. Kennedy carrier, one of four Gerald R Ford-class carriers ordered by the USN.
The US Navy's future destroyer, known as DDG(X), will need massive power generation capabilities to run advanced sensors, directed energy weapons and propulsion systems.
New compact twin-channel radio provides multi-level security for naval voice and data communications, says GDMS.
Sea Eagle FCEO MKII will be available globally in 2022.
The USMC and USN are undecided on further armament options for the Light Amphibious Warship, as the programme remains at the concept design stage.
Ultra’s 2150 hull-mounted sonar replaces the Sonar Type 2050, which has been in Royal Navy (RN) service since the 1990s.