USCG receives 12th C-130J aircraft

The US Coast Guard (USCG) received its 12th C-130J Super Hercules long range surveillance aircraft in baseline configuration from Lockheed Martin in December 2018.

The aircraft, CGNR 2012, will now be outfitted with Minotaur mission system suite software by L3 Technologies’ Integrated Systems Platform Integration Division.

CGNR 2012 will also be missionised with coast guard-specific integrated radar, sensors and communication systems, after which the aircraft will be re-designated as an HC-130J.

The USCG currently has 15 HC-130J aircraft either in operational use or in active production. The fleet provides critical support to US Department of Homeland Security partners as well as logistical support during routine coast guard operations.