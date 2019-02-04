USCG receives 12th C-130J aircraft
The US Coast Guard (USCG) received its 12th C-130J Super Hercules long range surveillance aircraft in baseline configuration from Lockheed Martin in December 2018.
The aircraft, CGNR 2012, will now be outfitted with Minotaur mission system suite software by L3 Technologies’ Integrated Systems Platform Integration Division.
CGNR 2012 will also be missionised with coast guard-specific integrated radar, sensors and communication systems, after which the aircraft will be re-designated as an HC-130J.
The USCG currently has 15 HC-130J aircraft either in operational use or in active production. The fleet provides critical support to US Department of Homeland Security partners as well as logistical support during routine coast guard operations.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Thales on contract to provide sonar for US Navy future frigates
Thales' Captas-4 is a low-frequency active and passive variable-depth sonar for platforms heavier than 3,000t.
-
Fleet Solid Support ship contract placed
After selecting Team Resolute in 2022, the UK MoD has placed a firm contract to order three new support ships.
-
US Navy ships gain remote maintenance support
Fairbanks Morse Defense's FM OnBoard system allows a ship's personnel to collaborate with offsite technicians using mixed reality and digital twin technology.
-
Patriot missile integration into Mk41 VLS boosts Aegis air defence capabilities
Lockheed Martin has showcased integration of the Patriot PAC-3 MSE missile into the Mk41 VLS, giving it naval capabilities.
-
Can the US build three destroyers a year?
In the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the US funded procurement of three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers a year, but can industry achieve that goal?
-
US Navy wants 75 mission-capable ships on any given day
Readiness is high on the USN’s agenda as the service looks to fulfil its operational requirements.