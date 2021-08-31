US approves SM-6 and SM-2 IIC related sale to Australia

Lockheed Martin boosts MK92 Fire Control System deal with USN
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a new contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center to deliver engineering services and supplies for the MK92 Fire Control system.
The US State Department has approved a possible FMS for future standard missile production and related equipment to Australia.
The principal contractor of this sale will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense and the contract has an estimated value of $350 million.
The government of Australia has requested services related to the future purchase of SM-6 and SM-2 IIC missiles.
These services include engineering, integration, testing, obsolescence engineering and US Government and contractor engineering or technical assistance.
The sale will support the readiness and further purchasing of anti-air warfare capabilities that can be deployed from Australia’s newest Hunter-class destroyers, which are equipped with the latest AEGIS Combat Systems.
The purchase of SM-6 and SM-2 IIC missiles is planned for in Australia’s procurement roadmap.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the SM-6 is a surface-to-air supersonic missile, launched from cruisers and destroyers, capable of successfully engaging manned and unmanned, fixed- or rotary-wing aircraft and land-attack or anti-ship cruise missiles in flight.
The US approved SM-6 foreign sales in 2017, the Aegis combat system operators were expected to be among the first customers.
This was confirmed as Japan was the first international customer to procure the missiles in 2018.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a new contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center to deliver engineering services and supplies for the MK92 Fire Control system.
Indonesia looks to domestic shipbuilders for new naval vessels to patrol its vast archipelago.
The new order will add to the submarine’s weapons and stealth capabilities.
An agreement on the Reshef-class detailed design phase brings the ship one step closer to production.
The steel cutting ceremony marked the first construction milestone for the future carrier Doris Miller.
The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will embark four F-35Bs in September, paving the way for future front-line operations.