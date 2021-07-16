Introduction of Australian frigates could be substantially delayed

Type 26 to get future anti-ship cruise missile
The Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW), being developed by MBDA, will equip the RNs City-class Type 26 frigates and RAF Typhoon aircraft.
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is facing a significant delay before getting its hands on nine Hunter-class frigates being built by BAE Systems in Australia.
The Australian Financial Review reported on 6 July that the project is ‘poised to be pushed back for up to 18 months after the Morrison government agreed to delay the project because of issues with the design’.
The decision had apparently been made the previous week. Furthermore, the auditor-general appears set to launch an audit of the programme this year. In July 2020 the frigate project was added to the Projects of Interest list ...
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships will bolster the Royal Canadian Navy’s presence in the high north.
Damen Shipyards has returned the HNLMS Snellius to the Royal Netherlands Navy following a successful modernisation programme.
Spain's Escribano has equipped Peru's maritime patrol vessels with its Sentinel 2.0 and Sentinel 30 RWS.
Atlas Elektronik (AEUK) will deliver the Passenger Transfer Boats (PTBs) to the RN for use with the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.
Naval Group has been assigned a leading role in the USSPS project, which aims to create an unmanned miniaturised oil rig technology-based platform capable of persistent maritime surveillance.