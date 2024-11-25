US Senate approves additional $175 million for Coast Guard’s FY2025 procurement

The US Senate Committee on Appropriations has approved a US$1.7 billion fund in procurements for the Coast Guard (USCG) in FY2025 representing an additional $175 million when compared to the branch’s original request.

The extra resources were allocated to vessel acquisition programmes and the purchase of equipment related to ships and aircraft operations.

It will benefit diverse initiatives including the Commercially Available Domestic Polar Icebreaker (CAPI) and Great Lakes Icebreaker (GLIB).

Although the USCG has not requested funds for the CAPI and GLIB in FY2025, the Senate earmarked an extra $25 million for each programme.

The CAPI initiative comprises the purchase