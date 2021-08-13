To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

US new SECNAV sets sights on China (Opinion)

13th August 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro observes the flight deck from the bridge aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge. (Photo: USN.)

How will practical considerations influence the ability of the USN to achieve its broad strategic objectives?

In his first message to the fleet on 10 August, the USN's new Secretary of Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, made it clear one of his focuses would be China. But with a constrained budget and multiple modernisation pressures, it will not be easy to develop the required fleet.

'Like Secretary [of Defense Lloyd] Austin, I view our most pressing challenges as the four Cs - China, Culture, Climate, and Covid, and we need the resources and capabilities to address each now.

'China is determined to reduce our military superiority. We will not let this happen. We will deter China ...

