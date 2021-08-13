US new SECNAV sets sights on China (Opinion)

In his first message to the fleet on 10 August, the USN's new Secretary of Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, made it clear one of his focuses would be China. But with a constrained budget and multiple modernisation pressures, it will not be easy to develop the required fleet.

'Like Secretary [of Defense Lloyd] Austin, I view our most pressing challenges as the four Cs - China, Culture, Climate, and Covid, and we need the resources and capabilities to address each now.

'China is determined to reduce our military superiority. We will not let this happen. We will deter China ...