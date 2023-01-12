US Navy wants 75 mission-capable ships on any given day

According to a new goal revealed at the Surface Navy Association's National Symposium, the USN wants to field 75 mission-capable ships ‘on any given day’.

Speaking at the event, Naval Surface Forces commander VAdm Roy Kitchener highlighted the importance of readiness and maintaining the surface fleet during a 10 January keynote.

Kitchener said: ‘This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our investments in data analytics and an assessment of operational requirements,

‘This imperative for 75 mission-capable ships drives every programme and action we take, and across our force, the enterprise is aligned to reach this Northstar.’

