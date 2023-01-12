US Navy wants 75 mission-capable ships on any given day
According to a new goal revealed at the Surface Navy Association's National Symposium, the USN wants to field 75 mission-capable ships ‘on any given day’.
Speaking at the event, Naval Surface Forces commander VAdm Roy Kitchener highlighted the importance of readiness and maintaining the surface fleet during a 10 January keynote.
Kitchener said: ‘This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our investments in data analytics and an assessment of operational requirements,
‘This imperative for 75 mission-capable ships drives every programme and action we take, and across our force, the enterprise is aligned to reach this Northstar.’
In
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Raytheon poised to receive first SPY-6 radar back-fit contract
The US Navy plans to improve its Flight IIA Arleigh Burke destroyers with the addition of the Raytheon-built SPY-6 radar.
-
Thai submarine faces indeterminate delay due to engine woes
An 'oversight' by the Chinese shipbuilder has thrown Thailand's submarine procurement into chaos.
-
The five most significant naval stories of 2022
In 2022, several key developments emerged in the naval domain from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to progress on major equipment projects.