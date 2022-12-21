To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer embarks on first sea trials

21st December 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The future USS Jack H. Lucas, pictured, is the first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. (Photo: HII)

Builder’s sea trials have seen the AN/SPY-6 radar operating at sea for the first time.

The USN’s first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the future USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), completed builder’s trials on 15 December.

The trials included a series of in-port and at-sea demonstrations and marked the first opportunity to test new Flight III systems while underway.

Key to the Flight III configuration of the Arleigh Burkeis the AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defence radar from Raytheon.

PEO Ships DDG 51 (Arleigh Burke) class programme Capt Seth Miller said the embarkation on builder’s sea trials was a ‘significant accomplishment’ for the programme.

Miller added: ‘As the first Flight

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

