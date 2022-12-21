First Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer embarks on first sea trials
The USN’s first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the future USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), completed builder’s trials on 15 December.
The trials included a series of in-port and at-sea demonstrations and marked the first opportunity to test new Flight III systems while underway.
Key to the Flight III configuration of the Arleigh Burkeis the AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defence radar from Raytheon.
PEO Ships DDG 51 (Arleigh Burke) class programme Capt Seth Miller said the embarkation on builder’s sea trials was a ‘significant accomplishment’ for the programme.
Miller added: ‘As the first Flight
