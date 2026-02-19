To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

US Navy to deploy UAVs with standard munitions in long-range strikes

19th February 2026 - 13:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

An F/A-18F Super Hornet fires an AIM-9M Sidewinder. (Photo: US Navy)

As part of the Runway Independent Maritime & Expeditionary Strike programme, the US Navy is pursuing drones capable of delivering palletised rounds or 1,000lb-class munitions.

The US Navy (USN) is looking to deploy drones with standard munition payloads in long-range offensive missions. Under the Runway Independent Maritime & Expeditionary Strike (RIMES) programme, the service is currently seeking uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of operating from expeditionary locations or from ships without large flight decks.

The Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) recently published a RIMES solicitation (due in February next year) for the USN to identify potential suppliers and mass production-ready capabilities. The DIU plans to grant prototype OTA agreements, which could be followed by a production award.

Although the notice has not disclosed details

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us