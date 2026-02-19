US Navy to deploy UAVs with standard munitions in long-range strikes
The US Navy (USN) is looking to deploy drones with standard munition payloads in long-range offensive missions. Under the Runway Independent Maritime & Expeditionary Strike (RIMES) programme, the service is currently seeking uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of operating from expeditionary locations or from ships without large flight decks.
The Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) recently published a RIMES solicitation (due in February next year) for the USN to identify potential suppliers and mass production-ready capabilities. The DIU plans to grant prototype OTA agreements, which could be followed by a production award.
Although the notice has not disclosed details
