US Navy to acquire micro-uncrewed underwater vehicles for ISR and coastal data collection
The US Navy (USN) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) is conducting market research to identify potential authorised resellers of JaiaBot micro-uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) and multivehicle pods to be used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and training.
According to a NAVSUP sources sought notice published recently, the branch is interested in UUVs that “capable of autonomously collecting high-resolution biogeochemical, hydrographic survey and passive acoustic data from coastal marine systems”.
The command anticipated a “single award, firm fixed price (FFP) contract” with the delivery of the JaiaBot platforms scheduled to take place 60 days after the agreement announcement. It has not
