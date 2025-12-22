To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Navy to acquire micro-uncrewed underwater vehicles for ISR and coastal data collection

US Navy to acquire micro-uncrewed underwater vehicles for ISR and coastal data collection

22nd December 2025 - 09:11 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

US Marines recover JaiaBots during a reconnaissance beach survey training in Japan in May 2025. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

The Naval Supply Systems Command is seeking authorised resellers of JaiaBot uncrewed underwater vehicles and multivehicle pods. The platforms will support undergraduate education at the US Naval Academy.

The US Navy (USN) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) is conducting market research to identify potential authorised resellers of JaiaBot micro-uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) and multivehicle pods to be used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and training. 

According to a NAVSUP sources sought notice published recently, the branch is interested in UUVs that “capable of autonomously collecting high-resolution biogeochemical, hydrographic survey and passive acoustic data from coastal marine systems”.

The command anticipated a “single award, firm fixed price (FFP) contract” with the delivery of the JaiaBot platforms scheduled to take place 60 days after the agreement announcement. It has not

