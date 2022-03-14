USN takes delivery of Fort Lauderdale

European Patrol Corvette contract could be signed in 2025
Around 40 companies across Europe are already involved in the European Patrol Corvette project.
On 11 March, the USN accepted delivery of the future San Antonio-class LPD, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).
Delivery acceptance marks the official transfer of the ship from builder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to the USN.
Sailors are due to move onboard the ship in April.
Fort Lauderdale completed acceptance sea trials on 28 January this year.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the San Antonio-class ships displace 25,000t and measure 208m in length.
The ships have a crew of 386 and space for a landing force of up to 700 personnel deployed via sea and air.
Croatia orders new coastal patrol vessels for use by law enforcement for littoral operations and SAR purposes.
The Turkish Naval Forces expect to commission the amphibious assault ship Anadolu by the end of 2022.
L3Harris will provide steering control, navigation control and machinery control systems for nine USN ship classes.
Ireland has acquired two second-hand patrol boats from New Zealand as the Irish Naval Service modifies its fleet.
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.