USN takes delivery of Fort Lauderdale

On 11 March, the USN accepted delivery of the future San Antonio-class LPD, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).

Delivery acceptance marks the official transfer of the ship from builder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to the USN.

Sailors are due to move onboard the ship in April.

Fort Lauderdale completed acceptance sea trials on 28 January this year.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the San Antonio-class ships displace 25,000t and measure 208m in length.

The ships have a crew of 386 and space for a landing force of up to 700 personnel deployed via sea and air.