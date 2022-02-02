Fort Lauderdale finishes acceptance trials for USN

Once bitten but not twice shy: Iraq revisits idea of buying Italian ships
There are indications that Iraq may order more surface naval vessels from Italian shipbuilders, despite the tortuous history of procurement between the two countries.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on 1 February announced that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division completed acceptance sea trials for the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) Fort Lauderdale on 28 January.
‘Key demonstrations by the Ingalls’ test and trials team included: anchor handling, ballast/de-ballast, detect-to-engage, and running the ship at full power and steering,’ HII announced in a statement.
Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class vessels to the USN, with three more under construction. Fabrication of a 15th LPD (Pittsburgh) will begin this year.
The 208m-long San Antonio-class LPDs are used to embark and land Marines, equipment and supplies via landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles. The ships support a Marine Air Ground Task Force across the spectrum of operations.
There are indications that Iraq may order more surface naval vessels from Italian shipbuilders, despite the tortuous history of procurement between the two countries.
The configuration audit will pave the way for future modifications to the Fridtjof Nansen-class of frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy.
The vessel will undertake minesweeping and minehunting tasks.
Work on Musherib began with steel cutting in 2018, with the ship later launched in September 2020.
A new so-called test and training ship for the Turkish Navy will actually gather COMINT and SIGINT data for the Turkish National Intelligence Organization.
The four Baden-Württemberg-class F125 ships were built by the ARGE F125 consortium of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and NVL Group.