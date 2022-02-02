Fort Lauderdale finishes acceptance trials for USN

Fort Lauderdale is a San Antonio-class LPD. (Photo: HII)

The newest San Antonio-class LPD for the USN has completed sea acceptance trials.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on 1 February announced that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division completed acceptance sea trials for the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) Fort Lauderdale on 28 January.

‘Key demonstrations by the Ingalls’ test and trials team included: anchor handling, ballast/de-ballast, detect-to-engage, and running the ship at full power and steering,’ HII announced in a statement.

Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class vessels to the USN, with three more under construction. Fabrication of a 15th LPD (Pittsburgh) will begin this year.

The 208m-long San Antonio-class LPDs are used to embark and land Marines, equipment and supplies via landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles. The ships support a Marine Air Ground Task Force across the spectrum of operations.