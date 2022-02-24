HII authenticates LPD 30 keel

Anglo-French Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon takes long-awaited step forward
Work will assess two missile concepts, one subsonic and one supersonic.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has announced the authentication of the keel for the future San Antonio-class LPD Harrisburg (LPD 30).
The keel ceremony marks the start of Harrisburg’s construction by welding the initials of the ship’s sponsor into a ceremonial plate.
Harrisburg is being built by HII Ingalls Shipbuilding and will be the first Flight II San Antonio-class LPD.
On 1 February, HII announced that the San Antonio-class LPD Fort Lauderdale had completed acceptance sea trials on 28 January.
The final Flight I San Antonio-class LPD, USS Richard M McCool Jr, was launched on 7 January.
It is common for large Australian military procurements to go awry, but officials remain upbeat about progress on its new frigates.
Lorraine will be the French Navy’s eighth FREMM frigate and second with enhanced air defence capabilities.
SEA has previously delivered its Torpedo Launch System for Philippine Navy frigates.
The crew of Sa’ar 6 corvette INS Magen led recent C-Dome tests.
The USN requires continued input from Textron for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System.