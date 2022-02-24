HII authenticates LPD 30 keel

Keel authentication ceremony for the future San Antonio-class LPD USS Harrisburg. (Photo: HII)

HII has delivered 11 San Antonio-class LPDs, and a further three are under construction.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has announced the authentication of the keel for the future San Antonio-class LPD Harrisburg (LPD 30).

The keel ceremony marks the start of Harrisburg’s construction by welding the initials of the ship’s sponsor into a ceremonial plate.

Harrisburg is being built by HII Ingalls Shipbuilding and will be the first Flight II San Antonio-class LPD.

On 1 February, HII announced that the San Antonio-class LPD Fort Lauderdale had completed acceptance sea trials on 28 January.

The final Flight I San Antonio-class LPD, USS Richard M McCool Jr, was launched on 7 January.