US Navy seeks new sensors for the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter
The US Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) plans to start a full and open solicitation in Q2 2026 for the supply of new sensors for the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion. The service is seeking improved electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) capabilities.
The decision to conduct a competition was announced after the branch concluded market research to identify potential providers and solutions.
In a notice published last week, NAVAIR stated it intends to award a firm-fixed-price (FFP) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with an estimated performance period of seven years.
As part of this effort, the command will also
