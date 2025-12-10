US Navy seeks new sensors for the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter

The US Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) plans to start a full and open solicitation in Q2 2026 for the supply of new sensors for the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion. The service is seeking improved electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) capabilities.

The decision to conduct a competition was announced after the branch concluded market research to identify potential providers and solutions.

In a notice published last week, NAVAIR stated it intends to award a firm-fixed-price (FFP) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with an estimated performance period of seven years.

As part of this effort, the command will also