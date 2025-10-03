US Navy confirms Q2 FY2026 contract award for Tomahawk Block V modernisation

The US Navy (USN) recently disclosed details of its plans to modernise the Tactical Tomahawk All-Up-Round (TACTOM AUR) missile system. As Shephard previously reported, the branch confirmed its intention to negotiate and award a two-year contract to Raytheon in the second quarter of FY2026.

In a notice published last week, the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) claimed that the agreement will cover “the procurement and delivery of maritime seeker suite technologies and requisite processing capabilities”.

Those solutions have been designed to provide a long-range anti-ship capability by enabling the location and engagement of moving surface threats, even in large groups