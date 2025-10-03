To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Navy confirms Q2 FY2026 contract award for Tomahawk Block V modernisation

US Navy confirms Q2 FY2026 contract award for Tomahawk Block V modernisation

3rd October 2025 - 11:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

USS Gravely launches a Tomahawk against the Houthis’ assets in the Red Sea. (Photo: US Navy)

The agreement with Raytheon will comprise the acquisition and delivery of maritime seeker suite technologies and processing capabilities for 35 to 96 missiles.

The US Navy (USN) recently disclosed details of its plans to modernise the Tactical Tomahawk All-Up-Round (TACTOM AUR) missile system. As Shephard previously reported, the branch confirmed its intention to negotiate and award a two-year contract to Raytheon in the second quarter of FY2026.

In a notice published last week, the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) claimed that the agreement will cover “the procurement and delivery of maritime seeker suite technologies and requisite processing capabilities”.

Those solutions have been designed to provide a long-range anti-ship capability by enabling the location and engagement of moving surface threats, even in large groups

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us